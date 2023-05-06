Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli will return home when he takes on Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Kohli has always fared well when he goes up against Delhi Capitals (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils).

The opener has scored 999 runs against the franchise – the most for any player in the IPL – with a strike rate of 136 and nine fifties. Kohli has always enjoyed playing at the Arun Jaitely Stadium, where he has scored 428 runs at an average of 71 with a strike rate of 149.

Since 2015, the batter has not failed to reach the 30-run mark against the Delhi team, with his highest score being 79.

However, the 34-year-old has struggled to replicate his fluent best against the Capitals in his last six innings.

Before his half-century from the reverse fixture at the Chinnaswamy Stadium this season, he has gone past the 40-run mark against them only once – 43 off 39 balls which came in 2020.

Kohli’s struggle against spin has been well-documented with the spinners tending to get the better of him. Out of eight dismissals in this IPL season, Kohli has got out to spinners on five occasions.

Though it has not been DC’s season this year, the team features Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, who can offer a threat to Kohli. However, the pair has only managed to dismiss the batter only once and will want to challenge their international teammate.

On the back of the win over Lucknow Super Giants where a fired up Kohli took centerstage, the former RCB skipper will want to put his best foot forward at his favourite fort.