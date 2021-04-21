IPL 2021 MI vs DC: Rohit Sharma fined ₹12 lakh for slow over-rate

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was fined ₹12 lakh for his team’s slow over-rate during the IPL 2021 contest against Delhi Capitals at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

This was Rohit’s first over-rate offence during the season. Subsequent over-rate violations by his team will incur larger penalties.

Mumbai Indians tumbled to its second defeat in the season on Tuesday, going down by six wickets in a low-scoring contest. Its next contest is on Friday against Punjab Kings.