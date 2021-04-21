IPL 2021 IPL IPL 2021 MI vs DC: Rohit Sharma fined ₹12 lakh for slow over-rate Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was fined ₹12 lakh for his team’s slow over-rate during the IPL 2021 contest against Delhi Capitals in Chennai. Team Sportstar 21 April, 2021 08:36 IST Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma scored 44 runs off 30 balls in a losing cause against Delhi Capitals in the 2021 IPL. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 21 April, 2021 08:36 IST Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was fined ₹12 lakh for his team’s slow over-rate during the IPL 2021 contest against Delhi Capitals at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.RELATED - Rohit Sharma rues failure to convert good startsThis was Rohit’s first over-rate offence during the season. Subsequent over-rate violations by his team will incur larger penalties.Mumbai Indians tumbled to its second defeat in the season on Tuesday, going down by six wickets in a low-scoring contest. Its next contest is on Friday against Punjab Kings. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.