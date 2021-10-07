IPL 2021 IPL IPL 2021 MI vs SRH preview: Mumbai Indians' last chance to make the playoffs Rohit Sharma will hope his unit strikes form against an unpredictable Sunrisers, who snatched a four-run victory from Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday. Amol Karhadkar Mumbai 07 October, 2021 22:07 IST Nathan Coulter-Nile, who picked up four wickets against Rajasthan Royals, will be expected to deliver against Sunrisers on Friday. - SPORTZPICS/IPL Amol Karhadkar Mumbai 07 October, 2021 22:07 IST Twice in the last six Indian Premier League editions have Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad locked horns in the final game of the league stage.Five-time champion Mumbai will meet the out of sorts Sunrisers in Abu Dhabi on Friday.It is a must-win match for Mumbai to make yet another miraculous entry into the final. Rohit Sharma will hope his unit strikes form against an unpredictable Sunrisers, who snatched a four-run victory from Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday.In 2015, the last league game between these two teams was a virtual quarterfinal, with the winner set to enter the Playoffs. And Sunrisers wilted under the pressure as MI entered the Playoffs in style.READ| KL Rahul smashes unbeaten 98 as Punjab beats CSK by six wickets In 2020, in an inconsequential clash, David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha stitched together an unbroken 151-run opening partnership to help Sunrisers end a largely forgettable campaign on a winning note.This time around, Sunrisers have nothing to gain except for a few individuals who may have a point to prove for retention. For Mumbai, the outcome of its topsy-turvy campaign this year will possibly rely on this clash.Mumbai's wobbly middle-order will have to fire, considering the enormous task to not just win but do it handsomely to pip Kolkata Knight Riders in the Net Run Rate race. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :