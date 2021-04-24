IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians' batting frailties worry captain Rohit

Mumbai Indians needs to address its batting frailties, captain Rohit Sharma admitted after his team's nine-wicket defeat against Punjab Kings.

Put into bat on a sluggish track in Chennai, Mumbai was 26 for 2 after seven overs and eventually posted a below-par 131 for 6 despite boasting arguably the league's most destructive batting lineup. Punjab romped home with 14 balls to spare, banishing Mumbai to its third defeat in five matches.

"I still feel it was not a bad wicket to bat on," Rohit said, admitting his bowlers had "not enough runs" to defend.

"You clearly saw from the Kings, how they batted. They won the game with nine wickets in hand. This is the application that is missing in our batting."

In its previous match against Delhi Capitals, too, Mumbai's batting did not click and it managed 137-9 for a six-wicket defeat.

"If you get 150-160 on this kind of wicket, you're always in the game and that is something we failed to do in the last two games and that is something we need to look at," Rohit said.

Rohit was Mumbai's top scorer with his 63 off 52 balls but the five-time champion could never really accelerate against Punjab's disciplined bowled.

"I thought their bowlers bowled very well in the Powerplay," the opener said. "We were trying to play some shots but the wicket wasn't that easy."

Promoting Ishan Kishan to No. 3, ahead of Suryakumar Yadav, did not work but Rohit justified the move. "It was a tactical thing. We wanted someone to bat in the middle, someone who bats well against the spinners and we identified Surya as the one who can do that for us."

"When you try and it works, it looks good. If it doesn't work, it looks bad..."