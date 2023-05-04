IPL

SRH vs KKR, IPL 2023: Kolkata’s Andre Russell hits 600th T20 career six

Russell became the third batter to reach the 600-mark, following his international teammates Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 04 May, 2023 20:39 IST
CHENNAI 04 May, 2023 20:39 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders batter Andre Russell plays a shot. (FILE PHOTO)

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Andre Russell plays a shot. (FILE PHOTO) | Photo Credit: Swapan Mahapatra

Russell became the third batter to reach the 600-mark, following his international teammates Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard.

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Andre Russell hit the 600th six of his T20 career during his side’s IPL game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday.

Russell became the third batter to reach the 600-mark, following his international teammates Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard, with a six against SRH leg spinner Mayank Markande over the long on fence. Incidentally the KKR player has only 400 fours in his T20 career.

The Caribbean batter is the fastest to get to the mark, having achieved it in his 446th appearance in the format. Only 62 of his 600 sixes have come in T20Is

In IPL, Russell has 188 sixes, the 10th most in the tournament. Gayle leads the tally in IPL with 355 maximums.

Visit our IPL microsite for more stories.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023: Mitchell Marsh defends inexperienced Indian players after DC falls to another loss

IPL 2023: Ravi Bishnoi says batting failure to blame for LSG loss, sub-130 total chasable

IPL 2023 - Shubman Gill: We left too much for the lower middle order to do

Slide shows

CSK vs PBKS in pictures, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings pips Chennai Super Kings in last-ball thriller

DC vs SRH, IPL 2023 in pictures: Sunrisers Hyderabad beats Delhi Capitals by 9 runs

PBKS vs LSG in pictures, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants beats Punjab Kings

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us