SRH vs KKR, IPL 2023: Kolkata’s Andre Russell hits 600th T20 career six

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Andre Russell hit the 600th six of his T20 career during his side’s IPL game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday.

Russell became the third batter to reach the 600-mark, following his international teammates Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard, with a six against SRH leg spinner Mayank Markande over the long on fence. Incidentally the KKR player has only 400 fours in his T20 career.

The Caribbean batter is the fastest to get to the mark, having achieved it in his 446th appearance in the format. Only 62 of his 600 sixes have come in T20Is

In IPL, Russell has 188 sixes, the 10th most in the tournament. Gayle leads the tally in IPL with 355 maximums.