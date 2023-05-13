IPL 2023: Pooran’s pyrotechnics help Lucknow Super Giants past Sunrisers Hyderabad

Nicholas Pooran rained sixes and Prerak Mankad scored a brilliant unbeaten half-century as Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in an IPL match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday.

Mankad (64 no, 45b, 7x4, 2x6) was the chief architect of the chase and was involved in three crucial partnerships to steer his side to a comprehensive win. Mankad first forged a 42-run stand with Quinton de Kock and then stitched a 73-run partnership with Marcus Stoinis. However, it was his unbeaten 58-run stand with Pooran, that came in just 23 balls, that helped Super Giants chase down a stiff target of 183.

After posting a competitive 182 for six, Sunrisers kept the opposition in check for long. But, Pooran and Marcus Stoinis changed the game’s complexion by smashing Abhishek Sharma for five sixes and looting 31 runs in the 16th over.

Super Giants needed 69 in 30 balls with a well-set Mankad at the crease. Abhishek dismissed Marcus Stoinis (40, 25b, 2x4, 3x6), after the Aussie batter hit two sixes, to shift the momentum towards Sunrisers. However, Pooran stunned the home side with his batting pyrotechnics with three sixes, with one landing in the second tier and almost smashing a broadcaster’s camera.

From there, Super Giants cruised home easily to move to the fourth position in the points table with 13 points.

Earlier, emotions ran high, tempers flared and words exchanged on the pitch during a fiery first innings. A projectile from a spectator landed on Mankad, who was fielding at long-on, after the on-field umpire ruled an Avesh Khan full-toss -- which seemed to be a no-ball -- as a fair delivery.

Tension prevailed in the LSG dug-out as the game was halted for six minutes, but the umpires and officials ensured normalcy resumed.

Opting to bat first, Henrich Klaasen top-scored for Sunrisers with a brilliant 29-ball 47 to help his side post a competitive total on board.

The wicket-keeper batter forged an important 58-run stand off 40 deliveries with Abdul Samad, registering the highest sixth-wicket partnership for Sunrisers.

Klassen’s strike rate against spin is close to 180 this season and the batter continued to dominate by smashing three boundaries and an equal number of sixes, with Samad hitting four sixes and a boundary en route to his unbeaten 37 off 25 balls.

Sunrisers peaked at the right time as the home side scored 52 runs in the last five overs, losing only one wicket.

Krunal Pandya was the pick of the bowlers for the away side. The Super Giants skipper dismissed his counterpart Aiden Markram by drawing the batter forward and getting him stumped. Next ball, he bowled an identical delivery to beat the outside edge of new batter Glenn Phillips to knock the off-stump down.

Opting to bat first, Sunrisers got off to a decent start despite losing Abhishek Sharma early. Abhishek’s poor run at home continued as the opener once again perished inside the PowerPlay, this time for a five-ball seven as Yudhvir Singh provided an early breakthrough for Super Giants.

Anmolpreet Singh and Rahul Tripathi dealt in boundaries, with both batsmen riding on the bounce and liking the pace from the fast bowlers. However, Tripathi’s indifferent form continued, as Yash Thakur removed the batsman with a short delivery.

Markram batted with intent as he smashed Mishra for a maximum over long-on, but the leg-spinner bounced back to remove Anmolpreet. Ravi Bishnoi was taken to the cleaners and paid the price for bowling short-of-length deliveries and Mishra couldn’t provide much impact as the innings progressed. Ayush Badoni replaced the spinner as the Impact Player as soon as he completed his quota of overs.

Despite posting a competitive total, Pooran’s power-hitting resigned Sunrisers to a fifth defeat at home this season.