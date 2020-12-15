Cricket IPL IPL Sunrisers Hyderabad names Tom Moody as director of cricket Sunrisers Hyderabad has appointed Tom Moody as the director of cricket for the Indian Premier League 2021. Team Sportstar Kolkata 15 December, 2020 18:14 IST Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Tom Moody during a training session during IPL 2019. - PTI Photo Team Sportstar Kolkata 15 December, 2020 18:14 IST Sunrisers Hyderabad has appointed Tom Moody as the director of cricket for the Indian Premier League 2021. The franchise confirmed the development on Twitter.Former Australia cricketer Moody was associated with Sunrisers till 2019 season as the head coach before Trevor Bayliss was given the role. Under Bayliss' coaching, Sunrisers reached the playoffs this season.More to follow Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos