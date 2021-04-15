IPL 2021: Virat Kohli reprimanded for breaching code of conduct

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli was reprimanded for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

REPORT - Shahbaz, Maxwell power RCB to second win

"Kohli admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," read a statement from IPL.

The offence corresponds to "conduct that brings the game into disrepute."

MORE FROM IPL 2021

Kohli's offence was likely his reaction after being dismissed for 33 in the 13th over of RCB's innings. After Vijay Shankar completed the catch in the outfield, Kohli, while leaving the ground, was seen hitting the boundary cushion with his bat as well as a chair placed by the dugout.

Chasing 150, SRH was right on track for a win with Warner and Manish Pandey stitching an 83-run stand for the second wicket. But it lost the plot in the middle overs, collapsing from 96 for 1 to 123 for 6 within 4.4 overs, eventually losing by six runs. Spinner Shahbaz Ahmed was the standout bowler, taking 3 for 7 in his two overs.

This was RCB's second win in two games in the competition.