BCCI mulls over Women's IPL with six teams in 2023

The Women's IPL is likely to begin next year with six teams. In its meeting on Friday, the IPL Governing Council proposed a full-fledged tournament involving Indian and overseas players.

"It has to be approved by the AGM. We plan to start it by next year hopefully," said BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

Even Brijesh Patel, the GC chairman, confirmed the development. "The process is on," Patel said, adding that this year, a three-team women's T20 Challenge will be held in Pune in May, during the playoffs.

"There will be four matches involving three teams this year around the time of the IPL playoffs," Patel said.

While Board officials remained tight-lipped, it is understood that some of the stakeholders, who own IPL teams, are keen on being associated with the tournament. "We are looking at all the aspects, and a concrete plan will be finalised soon," a Board insider said.

It is understood that teams who are part of the IPL are keen on buying teams for the league and sources indicated that "first choice will be given to existing franchises post which other parties to be invited" to bid for teams.

Closing ceremony

While there won't be any opening ceremony, the IPL plans to have a closing ceremony on May 29. The details are being discussed.

Ahmedabad is expected to host the playoffs, even though a formal decision is awaited.

The BCCI also plans to felicitate a couple of medalists from the Tokyo Olympics during the tournament opener on Saturday.

The GC has also approved the Invitation To Tender (ITT) for the next five-year media rights cycle (2023-2027). Sources said that the tender will be out by Monday or Tuesday.