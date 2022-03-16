IPL 2022: Interacting with Ricky Ponting will be a big achievement - Yash Dhull

Interacting with Ricky Ponting will be a “big achievement” for India’s U-19 World Cup star Yash Dhull.

Dhull was purchased by Capitals for INR 50 lakh in the IPL auction last month.

“This is my first time in the IPL and I am giving my 100 percent in everything that I am doing,” Dhull said.

“I am looking forward to interacting with Rishabh bhaiyya (Pant) and David Warner. I am also very excited to meet Ricky Ponting. He has been a great player and a great human being. It will be a big achievement for me to interact with him,” Dhull said.

On Wednesday, Dhull, Vicky Ostwal and Ashwin Hebbar all trained for the Capitals. It was the first training session of their careers with an IPL club.

‘Big journey’

Ostwal, the left-arm spinner from Maharashtra, said he was keen to get tips from senior pro and India all-rounder Axar Patel. “From watching the IPL on TV to getting into a franchise is a big journey for me. It will sink in slowly. It's been great to meet all the players and the members of the coaching staff,” Ostwal said.

“I want to meet Axar Patel as soon as possible. Being a left-arm spinner, he has been an inspiration for me. I am looking to take tips from him with regards to the way I should bowl in T20s. It will also be good to work with a legend of the game - Ricky Ponting and Pravin Amre sir - and it’s such a proud moment for me to be around these people,” Ostwal added.

Batter Ashwin Hebbar said he was happy with the way his first training session panned out.

“It's been wonderful to be in the Delhi Capitals camp. I am really happy and excited to be here. I was feeling a bit nervous as it was my first nets session with an IPL team, but I had a good session. Once I started batting, I didn't think of anything else,” Hebbar said.

Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians in its first match of the season on March 27.