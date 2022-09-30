Irani Cup 2022: Saurashtra vs Rest of India - squads, venue, live streaming info

The Irani Cup returns after a gap of three years with Saurashtra taking on Rest of India at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Hanuma Vihari will lead Rest of India while Jaydev Unadkat will captain the Saurashtra side.

Rest of India also features young guns Yash Dhull and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Umran Malik, who was part of the India A squad for the home series against New Zealand A, has also made the cut, along with Kuldeep Sen.

Last week, Jaiswal scored a career-best 265 for West Zone in the Duleep Trophy final against South Zone. In prime form, Jaiswal will be heading into the game with a positive mindset.

While Cheteshwar Pujara is expected to pad up for Saurashtra, which won the Ranji Trophy title in 2019-20 season, the Rest of India squad features Easwaran and Panchal, who once again stamped their class in the home series against New Zealand A. Both of them have been regular performers for India A.

SQUADS Saurashtra: Jaydev Unadkat (Captain), Cheteshwar Pujara, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Kamlesh Makwana, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Chetan Sakariya, Snell Patel, Vishvarajsinh Jadeja, Kushang Patel, Harvik Desai, Samarth Vyas, Parth Bhut, Kishan Parmar. Rest of India: Hanuma Vihari (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraaz Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, K.S.Bharat, Upendra Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Mukesh Kumar, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Sen, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

Where can I watch the Irani Cup 2022 Saurashtra vs Rest of India?

The Irani Cup 2022 Saurashtra vs Rest of India will be telecast live on Star Sports network and can be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

At what time will the Irani Cup 2022 Saurashtra vs Rest of India happen?

The Irani Cup 2022 Saurashtra vs Rest of India game is scheduled to start at 9:30 am IST on October 1st

When is Irani Cup 2022 Saurashtra vs Rest of India?

The Irani Cup match between Saurashtra and Rest of India will begin on October 1 and will go on till October 5