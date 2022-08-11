Ireland began its five-match T20I series with a seven-wicket win over Afghanistan at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast.

Skipper Andrew Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker orchestrated a successful run chase with match-winning half-centuries as Ireland chased down a target of 169 runs with one ball remaining. Having won the first T20I, Ireland will aim to continue its winning momentum on Thursday.

Ireland vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details

When is Ireland vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I match?

The 2nd T20I between Ireland and Afghanistan will be played on August 11, 2022.

What time will Ireland vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I match start?

The 2nd T20I between Ireland and Afghanistan will start at 8:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Ireland vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I match in India?

There won't be any telecast of the Ireland and Afghanistan 2nd T20I match.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the Ireland vs Afghanistan (AFG) 2nd T20I match in India?

The Live Streaming between Ireland and Afghanistan 2nd T20I will be on FanCode app and website.

Which TV channel will telecast Ireland vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I in Ireland?

Sky Sports Cricket will live telecast Ireland vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I

Which TV channel will telecast Ireland vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I in Afghanistan?

The Afghanistan Cricket Board’s official Twitter account will live stream the Ireland vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I

Where will the 2nd T20I match Ireland vs Afghanistan be played?

The 2nd T20I match between Ireland and Afghanistan will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast.

Afghanistan Probable Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Ireland Probable Playing XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Fionn Hand, Stephen Doheny, Craig Young

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Afsar Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Hazratullah Zazai, Darwish Rasooli, Noor Ahmad