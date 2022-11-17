Cricket

Ireland set to get permanent cricket stadium in Abbotstown 

Ireland men’s and women’s teams currently play their home fixtures at club grounds in Dublin, Belfast and Derry.

17 November, 2022
FILE PHOTO: Team Ireland huddles before its ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 cricket match against West Indies at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on October 21, 2022. 

FILE PHOTO: Team Ireland huddles before its ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 cricket match against West Indies at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on October 21, 2022.  | Photo Credit: AFP

Ireland will get a permanent cricket stadium in the Sport Ireland campus in Abbotstown, Dublin.

According to The Irish Times, the stadium will be ready before the 2030 T20 World Cup, which will Ireland jointly host with England and Scotland.

The stadium will be the second cricket facility for Ireland. Abbotstown already houses Cricket Ireland’s high-performance training centre.

However, the capacity of the stadium remains unknown.

Last June, the Malahide Cricket Club in Dublin hosted India against Ireland in front of over 10,000 spectators in two T20Is. 

