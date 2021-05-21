Ireland seamer Boyd Rankin announces international retirement

Boyd Rankin, the former Ireland and England pacer, has announced his retirement from international cricket. He is the only cricketer to have played for two countries in all three formats.

Rankin made his Ireland debut in 2003, and won the last of his 153 caps in a T20I against Afghanistan in Greater Noida in 2020.

The 36-year-old has also played an Ashes Test for England on the 2013-14 tour besides seven ODIs and two T20s.

He went back to play for Ireland after it got Test status in 2017. In all, he played three Tests, 75 ODIs and 50 T20s.

Southee says two Tests against England great preparation for WTC final

"To retire from international cricket is always a tough call, but I feel now is the right time to step away," he said in a statement.

"I have put my heart and soul into playing cricket professionally since 2003 and have loved every minute of it.

"I never dreamt I would play for Ireland as much as I did and to travel the world playing in numerous World Cups and to pull on the Irish jersey is something I will never forget." Rankin is among the 15 players who have played Test cricket for two countries.

Shivlal Yadav to attend BCCI SGM as HCA representative

"To have also a long career in county cricket, especially during my 11-year stint with Warwickshire where we won the County Championship, 50-over competition twice and the T20 Blast in 2014 was very special and something I am very grateful for," he said.

"I always strived to be the best player I could be and to play at the highest level possible, so to make my Test debut for England during a time when Ireland wasn't a Test-playing nation was a very proud moment.

I will miss all the guys I played alongside the most and enjoying the wins we had along the way," he added.