Cricket

Afghanistan beats Ireland by 27 runs in 4th T20I, levels five-match series at 2-2

Afghanistan sent a five-match Twenty20 series against Ireland to a decider with a 27-run victory on Monday in a match reduced to 11 overs-a-side by rain.

AFP
BELFAST 16 August, 2022 01:03 IST
FILE PHOTO: Afghanistan’s Najibullah Zadran.

FILE PHOTO: Afghanistan’s Najibullah Zadran. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu

Najibullah Zadran’s 50 off 24 balls and Rashid Khan’s 31 not out from 10 deliveries set an impressive total for the tourists of 132-6.

HIGHLIGHTS

Ireland got off to a flying start through openers Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie, but once they departed inside four overs, George Dockrell’s unbeaten 41 was the only resistance to a dominant Afghanistan bowling performance.

Fareed Ahmad took 3-14 with Rashid and Naveen-ul-Haq picking up two wickets each.

The series decider will take place on Wednesday.

