Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Ishan Kishan slams 94-ball 173 against Madhya Pradesh

Jharkhand skipper Ishan Kishan put together a tremendous exhibition of power-hitting in a Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture against Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. He struck 11 sixes and 19 fours during his 94-ball 173 - his highest List A score - at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. He reached his 50 in 42 balls, 100 in 74 balls and 150 in just 86 balls.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Live Score: Ishan Kishan hits 173; Karnataka loses four wickets against UP

Kishan was one of the architects behind Mumbai Indians' title-winning run in the IPL last year. He hit the most sixes (29) in IPL 2020, three more than Sanju Samson, his nearest competitor.

He ended the T20 tournament as the fifth-highest run-scorer with 516 at a strike-rate of 145.76. As much as his explosive batting, his glovework will be keenly watched, with India building towards a T20 World Cup later this year.