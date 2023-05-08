Ishan Kishan was named India’s back-up wicketkeeper in its World Test Championship (2021-23) final squad against Australia on Monday.

The left-handed Kishan, yet to make his Test debut, was earlier named in India’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy squad that went on to beat Australia 2-1.

Kishan had missed out on India’s initial WTC final squad. However, with a thigh injury ruling KL Rahul out, the 24-year-old was named in India’s updated squad. Rahul was supposedly India’s backup ‘keeper behind KS Bharat, who has taken over the reins in Rishabh Pant’s prolonged absence.

It will be interesting to see how India’s punt with Kishan would unfurl in the high-stakes final, given he has an outside chance of making the XI at the Oval in London.

Kishan has only featured in 48 First Class games since his debut for Jharkhand in December 2014 as a 17-year-old. Since the 2019-20 season, India has fielded four wicketkeepers across 17 First Class matches with the India A side, with Kishan featuring in only two of those games. Wriddhiman Saha, Bharat and Upendra Yadav are the other keepers India A has used during that period.

Kishan played as the wicketkeeper during India A’s tour to South Africa in late 2021. He has scored 140 runs in three innings with a best score of 91 while recording five dismissals.

Effectively, Kishan has only kept wickets in six matches since the 2019-20 season.

In the 2022-23 season, Kishan only featured in two Ranji Trophy matches, amassing 180 runs in four innings with a century (132) against Kerala. Notably, Kishan did not keep wickets in both matches for Jharkhand.