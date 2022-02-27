Cricket Cricket IND vs SL: Ishan Kishan ruled out of 3rd T20I Ishan, who was struck on the head while batting in the 2nd T20I on Saturday, was accompanied by the team doctor to a local hospital for check-up. Team Sportstar Chennai 27 February, 2022 17:10 IST Physio Nitin Patel with batter Ishan Kishan after the latter was struck on the helmet by a Lahiru Kumara bouncer. - Sportzpics Team Sportstar Chennai 27 February, 2022 17:10 IST India wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan was on Sunday ruled out of the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka at the Himachal Pradesh Association Stadium in Dharamsala.Ishan, who was struck on the head by a Lahiru Kumara bouncer while batting in the 2nd T20I on Saturday, was accompanied by the team doctor to a local hospital for check-up. READ | Ranji Trophy: Akash Deep, Shahbaz guide Bengal to 72-run win against Hyderabad A precautionary CT scan was conducted and the findings are normal. However, the BCCI Medical Team will continue to closely monitor signs of concussion. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :