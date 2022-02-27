IND vs SL: Ishan Kishan ruled out of 3rd T20I

India wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan was on Sunday ruled out of the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka at the Himachal Pradesh Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

Ishan, who was struck on the head by a Lahiru Kumara bouncer while batting in the 2nd T20I on Saturday, was accompanied by the team doctor to a local hospital for check-up.

A precautionary CT scan was conducted and the findings are normal. However, the BCCI Medical Team will continue to closely monitor signs of concussion.