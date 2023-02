Isle of Man recorded the lowest-ever team total in T20Is on Sunday in Cartagena, Spain.

In the final T20I of a six-match series away against Spain, Isle of Man was dismissed for just 10 runs in 8.4 overs with Joseph Burrows (4) being the top-scorer.

The previous record of the lowest team total in T20Is belonged to Turkey which was dismissed for 21 by the Czech Republic in 2019.

Spain chased down the target of 11 in two balls to win the six-match series 5-0.