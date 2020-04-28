J Arunkumar named USA head coach

Former Karnataka cricketer, J. Arunkumar has been appointed the head coach of the USA national team.

In the early hours of Tuesday, the USA Cricket formally announced that Arunkumar, or ‘Jak’ -- as he is known in the cricketing circuit -- will be taking up the role and will ‘be permanently based in the United States as and when his working visa has been obtained.’

One of the most successful coaches of Karnataka, Arunkumar had guided the team to back-to-back domestic trebles -- Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Irani Cup -- for two years in succession, in 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons. The 45-year-old also worked as the batting coach for Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League.

Read: Statistics of watching Test cricket

Last year, he was appointed as the head coach of Puducherry, however, he quit the job in the middle of the season owing to differences with the officials of Cricket Association of Puducherry.

However, this will be the first international assignment for Arunkumar. He travelled to the USA to meet support staff, selectors and players at the talent camp in Houston last month. “I am delighted to say that we have subsequently reached agreement with ‘Jak’ that he will take up the role and be permanently based in the United States as and when his working visa has been obtained,” USA Cricket CEO, Iain Higgins, said.

“Of course, the COVID-19 crisis has now presented some challenges around the scope of the role in the short/medium term, but we look forward to completing all of the arrangements and to welcoming him more formally in due course,” the CEO stated.

In the past, former India wicketkeeper-batsman, Kiran More, worked with the USA outfit for a brief period and now, it will be a new challenge for one of country’s top domestic coaches.