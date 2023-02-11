Cricket

Jadeja found guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct

India’s Ravindra Jadeja was fined 25 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first Test against Australia in Nagpur.

Team Sportstar
11 February, 2023 14:42 IST
Indian captain Rohit Sharma with teammate Ravindra Jadeja.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma with teammate Ravindra Jadeja. | Photo Credit: PTI

The all-rounder was found to have breached Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to displaying conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Jadeja’s disciplinary record. This was his first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred during the 46th over of Australia’s first innings on February 9, when Jadeja was seen applying a soothing cream to his index finger. In the video footage, the left-arm spinner took a substance from Mohammed Siraj’s palm and appeared to rub this onto the index finger of his left hand. 

The India team management explained that the finger spinner was applying the cream to a swelling on the index finger of his bowling hand. However, this took place without the on-field umpires’ permission.

Jadeja admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees.

In reaching his decision to sanction the player along with the Level 1 sanction he imposed, the Match Referee was satisfied that the cream was applied to the finger purely for medical purposes.

The cream was not applied as an artificial substance to the ball and consequently, it did not change the condition of the ball, which would have been in breach of clause 41.3 of the ICC playing conditions – Unfair Play – The Match Ball – Changing its Condition.

On-field umpires Nitin Menon and Richard Illingworth, third umpire Michael Gough and fourth umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

