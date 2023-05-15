Cricket

Anderson suffers groin injury ahead of Ashes 2023

The ECB said Anderson’s fitness will be assessed nearer the time of the lone Test Test against Ireland at Lord’s starting on June 1.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 15 May, 2023 17:23 IST
Chennai 15 May, 2023 17:23 IST

The ECB said Anderson’s fitness will be assessed nearer the time of the lone Test Test against Ireland at Lord’s starting on June 1.

England suffered a huge blow ahead of the Ashes happening later this year as its ace fast bowler James Anderson is doubtful for the series after sustaining a mild strain to his right groin.

Also Read
Australian spin king Lyon warns England over Ashes boundary ploy

Anderson suffered the injury on day one on Thursday whilst bowling and stayed off the field for the remainder of the match, which ended in a draw. “Lancashire and England seamer James Anderson has sustained a mild strain to his right groin during Lancashire’s County Championship division one match against Somerset at Old Trafford,” a statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board read.

The ECB added Anderson’s fitness will be assessed nearer the time of the lone Test Test against Ireland at Lord’s starting on June 1.

England is already fretting on fellow pacer Jofra Archer’s fitness, who was ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League due to a nagging elbow injury. Archer spent 17 months on the sidelines following elbow and back injuries before returning to international cricket in January.

The first Ashes Test gets under way at Edgbaston in Birmingham on June 16, as England eyes its first title since 2015.

Ashes full schedule:

16-20 June 2023 - Edgbaston

28 June-2 July 2023 - Lord’s

6-10 July 2023 - Headingley

19-23 July 2023 - Emirates Old Trafford

27-31 July 2023 - Kia Oval

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Nitish, Rinku power KKR to a six-wicket win over CSK; Match analysis in five minutes

WATCH: RCB outclasses RR to clinch a 112-run victory; Match analysis in five minutes

Anuj Rawat after RR vs RCB: We were not expecting to win like this

Slide shows

CSK vs MI in pictures, IPL 2023: Dhoni and Co. beat Rohit Sharma’s men by six wickets

CSK vs PBKS in pictures, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings pips Chennai Super Kings in last-ball thriller

DC vs SRH, IPL 2023 in pictures: Sunrisers Hyderabad beats Delhi Capitals by 9 runs

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us