Anderson suffers groin injury ahead of Ashes 2023

England suffered a huge blow ahead of the Ashes happening later this year as its ace fast bowler James Anderson is doubtful for the series after sustaining a mild strain to his right groin.

Anderson suffered the injury on day one on Thursday whilst bowling and stayed off the field for the remainder of the match, which ended in a draw. “Lancashire and England seamer James Anderson has sustained a mild strain to his right groin during Lancashire’s County Championship division one match against Somerset at Old Trafford,” a statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board read.

The ECB added Anderson’s fitness will be assessed nearer the time of the lone Test Test against Ireland at Lord’s starting on June 1.

England is already fretting on fellow pacer Jofra Archer’s fitness, who was ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League due to a nagging elbow injury. Archer spent 17 months on the sidelines following elbow and back injuries before returning to international cricket in January.

The first Ashes Test gets under way at Edgbaston in Birmingham on June 16, as England eyes its first title since 2015.

Ashes full schedule:

16-20 June 2023 - Edgbaston

28 June-2 July 2023 - Lord’s

6-10 July 2023 - Headingley

19-23 July 2023 - Emirates Old Trafford

27-31 July 2023 - Kia Oval