All rounder James Neesham announced on social media that he has turned down New Zealand Cricket’s central contract on Friday.

Neesham was initially omitted from the original central contract list earlier this year.

The 31-year old said on Instagram that he had committed to other T20 leagues around the world and has the obligation to honour those commitments.

“I had planned to accept a contract offer in July, however since being left off the list I have committed to other leagues around the world. It was a difficult decision but I have decided to honour those commitments rather than go back on my word to re-sign with NZ Cricket” Neesham’s story read.

“I know the news of my decision to decline a central contract today will be seen as me choosing money over representing my country,” he said.

“Playing for the Blackcaps has been the greatest honour of my career and I remain committed to taking the field with my countrymen for the foreseeable future, especially in pinnacle world events.” he added.

Following this, seamer Blair Tickner and opening batter Finn Allen have been handed their first central contracts.