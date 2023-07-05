MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WI vs IND: Holder, Joseph to return home early from WC Qualifier to manage workload ahead of India series

The West Indies still has two Super Six matches to play in the Qualifiers -- against Oman on Wednesday and Sri Lanka on Friday.

Published : Jul 05, 2023 13:38 IST , Antigua - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph of West Indies.
Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph of West Indies. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph of West Indies. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Already eliminated from the ODI World Cup qualification race, the West Indies has withdrawn all-rounder Jason Holder and pacer Alzarri Joseph from the ongoing Qualifier in Zimbabwe to manage its workload ahead of the all-format series against India at home, starting July 12. Two-time champion West Indies will miss the ODI World Cup, to be held in India later this year, for the first time in the tournament’s 48-year history.

The West Indies still has two Super Six matches to play in the Qualifiers -- against Oman on Wednesday and Sri Lanka on Friday.

“Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph will depart early from the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers. They will miss the last two Super Six matches as they return to the Caribbean,” Cricket West Indies (CWI) posted on its Twitter handle.

“This is with the view of managing their workloads ahead of the Test Series vs India.” Lead men’s team selector Desmond Haynes said Holder and Joseph are key players for the West Indies and the decision was taken in the best interest of the side.

“Jason and Alzarri are two of our leading bowlers in all formats,” Haynes said in a statement.

“We have a full schedule for the upcoming series against India, where we begin the new ICC World Test Championship, then followed by the ODIs and the five T20Is. Therefore, we had dialogue, and it was felt the best move at this time is to have two of our leading bowlers return early from Zimbabwe.” The series against India will start with the two-match Test series starting in Dominica on July 12, followed by the second game in Port of Spain on July 20.

The Test matches will be followed by three ODIs and five T20Is, the last of which will be played in Lauderhill in the USA on August 13.

Related Topics

Jason Holder /

Alzarri Joseph /

West Indies /

Zimbabwe

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy 2023 Semifinals Day 1 LIVE Score: West Zone 103/5 with Pujara at crease; North Zone 150/8 vs South
    Team Sportstar
  2. WI vs IND: Holder, Joseph to return home early from WC Qualifier to manage workload ahead of India series
    PTI
  3. Australia warhorse Polkinghorne ready to soak up fifth FIFA Women’s World Cup on home soil
    Reuters
  4. Indian football on a roll: Takeaways from India’s SAFF and Intercontinental wins
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee,Aneesh Dey
  5. Former India cricketer Praveen Kumar, son survive car crash in Meerut
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. WI vs IND: Holder, Joseph to return home early from WC Qualifier to manage workload ahead of India series
    PTI
  2. Mental preparation and skill execution key to success: Brathwaite ahead of India series
    PTI
  3. Former India cricketer Praveen Kumar, son survive car crash in Meerut
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ponting compares Stokes’ match-winning ability with Dhoni’s
    PTI
  5. Duleep Trophy 2023 Semifinals Day 1 LIVE Score: West Zone 103/5 with Pujara at crease; North Zone 150/8 vs South
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy 2023 Semifinals Day 1 LIVE Score: West Zone 103/5 with Pujara at crease; North Zone 150/8 vs South
    Team Sportstar
  2. WI vs IND: Holder, Joseph to return home early from WC Qualifier to manage workload ahead of India series
    PTI
  3. Australia warhorse Polkinghorne ready to soak up fifth FIFA Women’s World Cup on home soil
    Reuters
  4. Indian football on a roll: Takeaways from India’s SAFF and Intercontinental wins
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee,Aneesh Dey
  5. Former India cricketer Praveen Kumar, son survive car crash in Meerut
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment