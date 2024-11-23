Jasprit Bumrah picked his second Test fifer in Australia during the second day of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia on Saturday.
He removed Alex Carey in his first ball on Day 2 to achieve this feat. The Aussie wicketkeeper had scored 21 off 31 deliveries before nicking one to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps.
His first scalp of the innings was Nathan McSweeney before dismissing Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith off successive deliveries. The Indian skipper also took the wicket of his counter late in the day.
The 30-year-old registered his first fifer Down Under in Melbourne 2018 (6/33). Overall, this is his 11th five-wicket haul in Tests.
