AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Bumrah picks second fifer in Australia

He removed Alex Carey in his first ball on Day 2 to achieve this feat. The Aussie wicketkeeper had scored 21 off 31 deliveries before nicking one to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps.

Published : Nov 23, 2024 07:58 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jasprit Bumrah of India celebrates taking the wicket of Pat Cummins of Australia during day one of the First Test.
Jasprit Bumrah of India celebrates taking the wicket of Pat Cummins of Australia during day one of the First Test. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Jasprit Bumrah of India celebrates taking the wicket of Pat Cummins of Australia during day one of the First Test. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Jasprit Bumrah picked his second Test fifer in Australia during the second day of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia on Saturday.

He removed Alex Carey in his first ball on Day 2 to achieve this feat. The Aussie wicketkeeper had scored 21 off 31 deliveries before nicking one to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps.

FOLLOW: AUS vs IND Day 2 LIVE

His first scalp of the innings was Nathan McSweeney before dismissing Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith off successive deliveries. The Indian skipper also took the wicket of his counter late in the day.

The 30-year-old registered his first fifer Down Under in Melbourne 2018 (6/33). Overall, this is his 11th five-wicket haul in Tests.

Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

