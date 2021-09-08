India's Bumrah, Thakur rise in Test rankings after Oval exploits

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who played such a pivotal role in his side's win the fourth Test against England earlier this week, rose by one place to be ranked ninth in the latest ICC Test rankings released on Wednesday.

All-rounder Shardul Thakur, who was the other important contributor to India's victory in the same match, also saw a massive rise in both the batting and bowling Test rankings, climbing by 59 spots to reach the 79th position in the former and rising by seven places in the latter, to reach the 49th spot on the table.

Despite his man-of-the match 127, Rohit Sharma remained static in the Test rankings for batsmen, ranked fifth on the list, but R Ashwin, who is yet to feature in the ongoing Test series, dropped down a spot to fifth place in the all-rounders rankings.

Internationally, England's Ollie Pope rose by nine places to be ranked 49th in the Test rankings for batsmen, following his knock of 82 runs in the Oval Test. His teammate, Chris Woakes, also climbed seven places to be ranked 87th among batters and three places to 23rd among bowlers.

South Africa's Janneman Malan, who had a good series against Sri Lanka, moved up 31 spots to 34th in the ODI rankings.

In the T20I rankings, Bangladesh' Shakib Al Hasan re-entered the top ten list for all-rounders, climbing to ninth place from being positioned at 12th previously thanks to his exploits in the series against New Zealand, at home.