Jay Bista seeks NOC from Mumbai Cricket Association Bista could head to Uttarakhand - a team which is now coached by Mumbai stalwart Wasim Jaffer. However, the batsman is yet to make things official. Team Sportstar Mumbai 21 August, 2020 13:42 IST Jay Bista has four centuries and as many half-centuries in the 26 first-class games he has featured for Mumbai. (File Photo) - PTI Team Sportstar Mumbai 21 August, 2020 13:42 IST Jay Bista, one of Mumbai's talented opening batsmen, has sought No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Mumbai Cricket Association.While it is believed that he could head to Uttarakhand - a team which is now coached by Mumbai stalwart Wasim Jaffer - the batsman is yet to make things official.The 24-year-old batsman, who made his debut for Mumbai in November, 2015, failed to cement his place in the side. In the 26 first-class games that he has featured in, Bista amassed 1486 runs, at an average of 33. Despite being in the circuit for a fairly long time, Bista has four centuries and as many half-centuries. Unable to convert his starts, Bista lost his place to young Yashasvi Jaiswal. Last year, he scored 256 runs in six matches for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy but had to make way for Prithvi Shaw.An MCA official confirmed that Bista has written to the association seeking an NOC.