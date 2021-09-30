Cricket

BCCI secretary Jay Shah delighted with TV viewership in IPL 2021

The second leg of the event started in the UAE this month, and has seen a growing interest among fans, leading to an increase in viewership.

NEW DELHI 30 September, 2021 17:53 IST

BCCI secretary Jay Shah (right) with BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly   -  THE HINDU

BCCI secretary Jay Shah is overwhelmed with TV viewership in the ongoing Indian Premier League and thanked fans for their support to the tournament, which has witnessed a disruption earlier this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IPL 2021 was postponed in May due to several COVID cases inside the tournament's bio-bubble in India. The second leg of the event started in the UAE this month, and has seen a growing interest among fans, leading to an increase in viewership.

 

The IPL is being telecast live on the Star Network in India.

