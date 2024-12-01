 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Jay Shah begins tenure as ICC Chairman, sets Olympics and women’s cricket as priority

In his first statement, he outlined his priorities for his term, including leveraging the sport’s inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games and further accelerating the growth of the women’s game.

Published : Dec 01, 2024 13:43 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Jay Shah begins tenure as ICC Chairman.
FILE PHOTO: Jay Shah begins tenure as ICC Chairman. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Jay Shah begins tenure as ICC Chairman. | Photo Credit: AFP

Jay Shah officially began his tenure as ICC Chairman on December 1. In his first statement, he outlined his key priorities, including leveraging cricket’s inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics and accelerating the growth of women’s cricket. Shah expressed excitement about the opportunities ahead and emphasised the sport’s global potential.

“I am honoured to take on the role of ICC Chair and grateful for the support and trust of the ICC Directors and Member Boards,” Jay said in a statement.

“This is an exciting time for the sport as we prepare for the LA28 Olympic Games and work to make cricket more inclusive and engaging for fans worldwide.

“We are at a critical juncture with the coexistence of multiple formats and the need to accelerate the growth of the women’s game.”

With a background in the Gujarat Cricket Association and as the youngest-ever Honourary Secretary of the BCCI, Jay has also served as the president of the Asian Cricket Council and chair of the ICC’s Finance and Commercial Affairs Committee.

He succeeds Greg Barclay, who led the ICC from November 2020. Jay thanked Barclay for his leadership and looks forward to expanding the game’s global reach.

Related stories

Related Topics

Jay Shah /

ICC /

BCCI

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI: Jaiswal-Rahul pair opens the innings despite Rohit’s availability
    Team Sportstar
  2. Jay Shah begins tenure as ICC Chairman, sets Olympics and women’s cricket as priority
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI, Day 2 Live Score: India needs 241 to win in 46 overs; Rahul, Jaiswal open
    Team Sportstar
  4. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE Updates, World Chess Championship Game 6: Gukesh up against Ding with Black in sixth round
    Team Sportstar
  5. India women’s hockey team for Junior Asia Cup announced: Full squad list
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI: Jaiswal-Rahul pair opens the innings despite Rohit’s availability
    Team Sportstar
  2. Jay Shah begins tenure as ICC Chairman, sets Olympics and women’s cricket as priority
    Team Sportstar
  3. WI vs BAN, 2nd Test: Bangladesh 69-2 against West Indies on rain-marred Day 1
    AP
  4. SMAT 2024 Diary: In Hardik’s slipstream and learning from august company!
    Sahil Mathur,Vivek Krishnan
  5. NZ vs ENG, 1st Test: Latham rules out extra catching practice after England defeat
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI: Jaiswal-Rahul pair opens the innings despite Rohit’s availability
    Team Sportstar
  2. Jay Shah begins tenure as ICC Chairman, sets Olympics and women’s cricket as priority
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI, Day 2 Live Score: India needs 241 to win in 46 overs; Rahul, Jaiswal open
    Team Sportstar
  4. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE Updates, World Chess Championship Game 6: Gukesh up against Ding with Black in sixth round
    Team Sportstar
  5. India women’s hockey team for Junior Asia Cup announced: Full squad list
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment