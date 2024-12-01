Jay Shah begins tenure as ICC Chairman, sets Olympics and women’s cricket as priority

Jay Shah officially began his tenure as ICC Chairman on December 1. In his first statement, he outlined his key priorities, including leveraging cricket’s inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics and accelerating the growth of women’s cricket. Shah expressed excitement about the opportunities ahead and emphasised the sport’s global potential.

“I am honoured to take on the role of ICC Chair and grateful for the support and trust of the ICC Directors and Member Boards,” Jay said in a statement.

“This is an exciting time for the sport as we prepare for the LA28 Olympic Games and work to make cricket more inclusive and engaging for fans worldwide.

“We are at a critical juncture with the coexistence of multiple formats and the need to accelerate the growth of the women’s game.”

With a background in the Gujarat Cricket Association and as the youngest-ever Honourary Secretary of the BCCI, Jay has also served as the president of the Asian Cricket Council and chair of the ICC’s Finance and Commercial Affairs Committee.

He succeeds Greg Barclay, who led the ICC from November 2020. Jay thanked Barclay for his leadership and looks forward to expanding the game’s global reach.