Jay Shah takes over as the president of Asian Cricket Council

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah has taken over as the president of the Asian Cricket Council. He replaces Najmul Hasan Papon.

"Congratulations @JayShah on taking over as President of Asian Cricket Council. I'm sure ACC will achieve greater heights under ur leadership and the cricketers of the entire Asian region will benefit. My best wishes for a successful tenure," BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal tweeted.

