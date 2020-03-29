Lockdown diaries: Ludo and batting drills for Jemimah Rodrigues

These days, Jemimah Rodrigues has a fixed routine. She wakes up, finishes her prayers, enjoys some home-made breakfast, watches films and then starts training under the watchful eyes of her father and coach, Ivan Rodrigues.

As India witnesses a 21-day lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most people are confined to their homes. Jemimah trains hard and does some batting drills at home. After all, it is important to be fit and ready for future assignments.

“I have scheduled practice time - I do drills and knocking at home with dad. I do some batting drills and knocking at around 4.30pm. At 6.30pm, I do workouts given to us by the trainers. That’s how I manage my time, and keep myself busy,” Jemimah told Sportstar.

Better together

The support staff and the trainers of the Indian team have listed out a few training regimes for all the players, and Jemimah makes it a point to follow them. “I have been given a fitness programme by the trainer of the Indian team (Naresh sir). I am just following what he has told us. I make sure that I am doing my workouts because when you are at home, you just tend to laze around. The best part is that my brothers and mom are also joining me for the workouts. It’s fun doing it together,” the Indian team’s batting mainstay said.

However, it’s not all work and no fun for the 20-year-old. Now, Jemimah has also honed her skills in ludo. “I play ludo with my brothers (Enoch and Eli). It’s a tough competition,” she said jokingly.

When she is not training or playing ludo with her brothers, Jemimah loves watching films, a habit she has developed recently. “I actually don’t watch [a] lot of movies because I hardly get time. I am not a movie fan or TV series fan. I have started watching quite a few movies and TV series,” she said with a smile.

Need to be positive

These are challenging times. Had it not been for COVID-19, India’s senior players would have now been busy with the Challengers Trophy. But with all cricketing activities coming to a standstill, there’s not much to look forward to. “It’s very difficult for us. You are used to touring, where you practice and play matches. But one needs to look at the positives. I am getting more time to spend with my family and making use of it. I hardly stay at home, because of our schedule. I am spending most of the time with my brothers, parents and cousins.”

While she has ensured she doesn’t step out, Jemimah also has a message for her fans: “It’s a difficult time for all of us. Nobody likes to be at home, there could be so many negatives in the situation. But we need to look out for the positives. You can make the most of it. You can work on yourself, just sit back and get your thoughts together.”

Family bonding

She also believes that such ‘breaks’ are actually an opportunity to strengthen the family bonding. “Spend quality time with your family, that way you can develop the relationships. These days, we hardly get any time, so make the most of this opportunity. And also, follow the government’s guidelines because that’s for our welfare. They care for us, that’s why they are doing so much,” she said.

“It’s like a cricket match, you can’t win a game just by one person playing. You need all the eleven guys to contribute to win the game. It’s the same case here. If all of us contribute to this initiative, we can definitely beat the virus and can save many lives.”