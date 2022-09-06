Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues has joined the Melbourne Stars for the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) season eight on Tuesday.

The 22-year old becomes the first Indian to play for the Stars. Last season, for the Melbourne Renegades, she scored 333 runs at a strike rate of 116.

“I am super excited to be a part of the Stars family. I’ve been told that I’m the first ever Indian to sign for the Stars and it is my honour to do so.” she said.

Rodrigues will complete her commitments in the Asia Women’s Cup for India before joining the Melbourne Stars squad.

On Monday, Jemimah was nominated for the ICC 'Player of the Month' award for her impressive performance at the Commonwealth Games in August.

Current Stars squad: Meg Lanning, Lucy Cripps, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Rhys McKenna, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Reid, Jemimah Rodrigues (IND), Annabel Sutherland.