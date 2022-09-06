Cricket

WBBL: Melbourne Stars signs Jemimah Rodrigues

Rodrigues will complete her commitments in the Asia Women’s Cup for India before joining the Melbourne Stars squad.

Team Sportstar
06 September, 2022 09:49 IST
06 September, 2022 09:49 IST
The 22-year old becomes the first Indian to play for Melbourne Stars.

The 22-year old becomes the first Indian to play for Melbourne Stars. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Rodrigues will complete her commitments in the Asia Women’s Cup for India before joining the Melbourne Stars squad.

Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues has joined the Melbourne Stars for the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) season eight on Tuesday.

Also Read
Bangladesh squad for women’s T20 World Cup qualifier announced, Nigar Sultana named as captain

The 22-year old becomes the first Indian to play for the Stars. Last season, for the Melbourne Renegades, she scored 333 runs at a strike rate of 116.

“I am super excited to be a part of the Stars family. I’ve been told that I’m the first ever Indian to sign for the Stars and it is my honour to do so.” she said.

Rodrigues will complete her commitments in the Asia Women’s Cup for India before joining the Melbourne Stars squad.

On Monday, Jemimah was nominated for the ICC 'Player of the Month' award for her impressive performance at the Commonwealth Games in August.

Current Stars squad: Meg Lanning, Lucy Cripps, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Rhys McKenna, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Reid, Jemimah Rodrigues (IND), Annabel Sutherland.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Virat Kohli on his comeback, loss to Pakistan and Arshdeep’s dropped catch

Virat Kohli: After I quit Test captaincy, many people have my number but no one texted me except MS Dhoni

India vs Pakistan round two: Settling the line-up, navigating injuries and other challenges

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us