Cricket

Jhulan Goswami: Not winning World Cup remains my only regret

An emotional Goswami said she is grateful to the game for giving her name and fame but ending second best during the 2005 and 2017 editions of 50-over World Cup will remain an un-ticked box.

PTI
London 23 September, 2022 16:45 IST
London 23 September, 2022 16:45 IST
FILE PHOTO: Jhulan Goswami looks on during the ICC Women’s World Cup cricket final against England at Lord’s cricket ground in London on July 23, 2017.

FILE PHOTO: Jhulan Goswami looks on during the ICC Women’s World Cup cricket final against England at Lord’s cricket ground in London on July 23, 2017. | Photo Credit: AFP

An emotional Goswami said she is grateful to the game for giving her name and fame but ending second best during the 2005 and 2017 editions of 50-over World Cup will remain an un-ticked box.

Not being able to win an ODI World Cup will be her "only regret" in an otherwise sterling two decade career career, said India's fast bowling great Jhulan Goswami on the eve of her final international game on Saturday.

Goswami will retire after the third ODI against England at the iconic Lord's on Saturday.

An emotional Goswami said she is grateful to the game for giving her name and fame but ending second best during the 2005 and 2017 editions of 50-over World Cup will remain an un-ticked box.

Also Read
Farewell To Cricket: Indian women gear up for memorable Lord’s dance for legendary Jhulan

"I have played two World Cup finals but couldn't win the trophy. That remains my only regret because you prepare fa World Cup for four years. There is a lot of hardwork. For every cricketer, it is a dream-come-true moment to win a World Cup," the 39-year-old right-arm pacer said on the eve of her final international match.

"When I started I never thought of playing for such a long time. It was great experience. I am fortunate to play the sport. Honestly, coming from a humble background and a small town like Chakdah (in West Bengal's Nadia district) I didn't know anything about women's cricket," said the legend.

Goswami said receiving the India cap was the most memorable moment of her cricketing journey.

Also Read | Cricket Association of Bengal to organise special screening for Jhulan’s last international match

"My best memory is when I got the India cap and bowled the first over because I never imagined (that I will play for India). The journey was difficult as I had to travel for two-and-half hours by local train one way everyday for training." She recollected how the 1997 Women's World Cup final between Australia and New Zealand at the Eden Gardens, watched by close to 90,000 people, fuelled her ambitions.

"In 1997, I was a ball girl at the Eden Gardens where I saw my first women's World Cup final. From that day, my dream was to represent India," she said.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Stampede in Hyderabad over India vs Australia 3rd T20I tickets, many injured

Harmanpreet Kaur: Mental health important, we need a travelling psychologist

Time for KL Rahul to bat faster and not longer?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us