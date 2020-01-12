Cricket Cricket Unwell Root misses England training ahead of third SA Test Illness and injury have affected England during its tour of South Africa and Joe Root has been struck by illness again. Peter Hanson 12 January, 2020 18:02 IST England's Test captain Joe Root. - Getty Images Peter Hanson 12 January, 2020 18:02 IST Joe Root sat out England's Sunday practice session ahead of the third Test with South Africa due to illness.The England captain is contending with an upset stomach just four days out from the Port Elizabeth contest.Root was also affected by illness for the first Test in Centurion, with flu-like symptoms having plagued the tourist's camp before and during the match.Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Root each spent time off the pitch in that Test, which South Africa won resoundingly.England recovered to level the series in Cape Town and will hope Root makes a swift recovery. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.