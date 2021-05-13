Cricket Cricket England's Archer poised for first-class comeback with Sussex Fast bowler Jofra Archer has been named in Sussex’s 13-man squad for Thursday’s County Championship match against Kent. Reuters 13 May, 2021 10:15 IST England fast bowler Jofra Archer celebrates during a Test match against West Indies in Southampton, in July, 2020. - AP Reuters 13 May, 2021 10:15 IST England fast bowler Jofra Archer is set to make his return to first-class cricket after he was named in Sussex’s 13-man squad for Thursday’s County Championship match against Kent.Archer underwent surgery to remove a glass fragment from a tendon on his right hand, an injury he sustained in January when an attempt to clean his fish tank went wrong. He was undergoing treatment for a long-term elbow problem at the time.The 26-year-old missed the start of the now-suspended Indian Premier League season and the first class game is likely to be Archer’s last chance to prove his fitness ahead of England’s two-Test series against New Zealand next month.“Any team in world cricket would be excited to name Jofra in their squad for a game. Everybody is aware of his talents,” Sussex coach Ian Salisbury said.The first Test against New Zealand will be held at Lord’s from June 2-6 before the second Test in Birmingham from June 10. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.