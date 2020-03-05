Cricket Cricket Jofra Archer signs two-year Sussex contract extension Sussex has agreed an extension to England bowler Jofra Archer's deal. Russell Greaves 05 March, 2020 17:11 IST Jofra Archer was delighted to agree fresh terms. - Getty Images Russell Greaves 05 March, 2020 17:11 IST England fast bowler Jofra Archer has signed a two-year extension to his Sussex contract.The 24-year-old, who made his international debut last year, has committed to the county until the end of 2021 season.Cricket World Cup winner Archer was delighted to agree fresh terms.Read | Cricket in times of coronavirus: IPL targets smooth start "Sussex gave me my opportunity right at the beginning of my career, so I am very happy to commit long term to the club," said the paceman, who signed for Sussex in 2016.Archer has 55 England wickets across all formats since making his breakthrough at the highest level but is currently sidelined with a low-grade stress fracture of his right elbow. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos