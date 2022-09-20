Cricket

Johannesburg Super Kings full squad list after SA20 player auction

Johannesburg Super Kings players list: Here’s the updated squad of the Johannesburg franchise in the CSA T20 League.

Team Sportstar
20 September, 2022 10:58 IST
Faf du Plessis will lead the Johannesburg franchise in the inaugural CSA T20 League.

South Africans attracted the highest prices while several leading international players went unsold at the SA20 Twenty20 tournament auction in Cape Town on Monday.

Rising star Tristan Stubbs was bought by Sunrisers Eastern Cape, who paid 9.2 million rand ($540,000) for the middle-order batter to play in the event next January and February.

CSK, through parent company Chennai Super Kings Sports Limited, made the highest bid to buy the Johannesburg franchise. Stephen Fleming will be the head coach of the team while Faf du Plessis will lead the side. Eric Simons and Albie Morkel will be assistant coaches. Tommy Simsek has been appointed as physio, Gregory King as trainer, and Russell Radhakrishnan as manager.

Here’s the full JSK squad after the CSA T20 league player auction.

Johannesburg Super Kings Squad
Faf du Plessis, Gerald Coetzee, Maheesh Theekshana, Romario Shepherd, Harry Brook, Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, George Garton, Alzarri Joseph, Leus du Plooy, Lewis Gregory, Lizaad Williams, Donavon Ferreira, Nandre Burger, Malusi Siboto, Caleb Seleka

