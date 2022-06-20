Campbell hits winning six for West Indies against Bangladesh

John Campbell hit the winning six as West Indies needed only seven overs on Sunday to clinch a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh with almost two days to spare in the series-opening Test.

West Indies finished on 88-3 after resuming Day 4 on 49-3 in its second innings and needing 35 more runs for victory.

Campbell accelerated his scoring rate on Sunday and finished the match with a six over long-off against Najmul Hossain Shanto. He hit nine fours and one six in his 58 not out. Jermaine Blackwood remained unbeaten on 26.

RFAD: Dinesh Karthik is 'banging the doors down': Rahul Dravid

Out-of-form Bangladesh had given the hosts a scare on Day 3, at one stage reducing the West Indies to 9-3 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, but Campbell and Blackwood combined in an unbroken 79-run partnership for the fourth wicket to ensure the win.

West Indies scored 265 in its first innings. Bangladesh posted totals of 103 and 245.

Pace bowler Kemar Roach produced a five-wicket innings haul for the 10th time in his Test career, returning 5-53 in Bangladesh's second innings, and took seven in the match to equal Michael Holding on the West Indies' all-time wicket-taking list: 249 and sixth place.

“Roach has been bowling well, which set the tone for us at the start of the match as well as in the second innings," West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite said. "He is a champion, and he adds a lot to the team.

READ: KSCA announces 50 percent refund for ticket-holders after rain washes out IND vs SA 5th T20I

"It was also very pleasing to see Campbell get a half-century in the second innings and lead us to the victory. This result motivates us to push ourselves more.”

Bangladesh medium-pacer Khaled Ahmed, who took three wickets in 11 balls on Day 3, was unable to break through again. He finished with 3-27 from eight overs.

The second and final Test starts Friday in St. Lucia.