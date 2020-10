Former New Zealand captain John Reid dies aged 92

Former New Zealand captain John Reid has died here at the age of 92, New Zealand Cricket said on Wednesday.

Reid, regarded as one of the world’s best all-rounders during his heyday in the 1950s and early 1960s, captained New Zealand in 34 Tests, including, most notably, the country’s first three victories.

“He was, and will remain, a household name in this country, having helped pave the way for everything that has come in his wake,” New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White said in a statement offering his tributes.

ALSO READ | NZC announces schedule for WI, Pak series

The NZC communique, however, did not specify the cause of Reid’s death.

“Our thoughts and respect are with his family at this time: wife Norli; children Alison, Richard and Ann, and all his grandchildren,” White said.

Born in Auckland, and educated in Wellington, Reid played 246 first-class games and scored 16,128 runs at 41.35, including 39 centuries, while taking 466 wickets at 22.60. A hard-hitting right-hand batsman and a seam bowler, he played 58 Tests after making his debut as a 19-year-old in 1949, scoring 3,428 runs at 33.28, while taking 85 wickets at 33.35.

John R Reid was truly a colossus of NZ cricket. When he retired he held the NZ test records for most matches, most matches as captain, most runs, most wickets & most catches (and also stood in as keeper). His 58 tests in a row was a world record at the time. — Francis Payne (@FPayne100) October 14, 2020

Of his six Test centuries, the highest was 142 against South Africa in Johannesburg, in the Boxing Day Test of 1961.

He retired in 1965 and later became a New Zealand selector, manager, and an ICC match referee.