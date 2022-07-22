Cricket

Afghanistan names Jonathan Trott as new head coach

Former England batter Jonathan Trott will begin his stint as head coach during Afghanistan's five-match T20I tour to Ireland in August. 

22 July, 2022 22:41 IST
FILE PHOTO: Jonathan Trott has been named the head coach of the Afghanistan men’s national team.

FILE PHOTO: Jonathan Trott has been named the head coach of the Afghanistan men’s national team. | Photo Credit: TERTIUS PICKARD

Former England batter Jonathan Trott will begin his stint as head coach during Afghanistan’s five-match T20I tour to Ireland in August. 

Former England batter Jonathan Trott has been named the head coach of the Afghanistan men’s cricket team on Friday. He replaces Graham Thorpe who quit the role due to illness.

Trott will begin his stint during Afghanistan’s five-match T20I tour to Ireland in August. 

Trott has worked with England’s senior batting unit in South Africa, during the English Test summer of 2020 and on England’s tour to India last year. He has also worked with the England Lions and the U-19 sides as a batting coach and mentor and was also a batting consultant for Scotland during the T20 World Cup in 2021.

“I can’t wait to get to work with a group of players who are clearly capable of generating results in a style that will make the people of Afghanistan proud,” Trott said while speaking about his appointment.

