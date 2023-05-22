Cricket

Hazlewood deemed fit for WTC final, Ashes after injury scare

Cricket Australia said Hazlewood had returned to “high intensity bowling” after a brief and precautionary rest period taken due to minor side soreness.

Reuters
MELBOURNE 22 May, 2023 13:11 IST
MELBOURNE 22 May, 2023 13:11 IST
Josh Hazlewood has been declared fit for the WTC final, starting June 7, and the Ashes.

Josh Hazlewood has been declared fit for the WTC final, starting June 7, and the Ashes. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Cricket Australia said Hazlewood had returned to “high intensity bowling” after a brief and precautionary rest period taken due to minor side soreness.

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood is expected to be fit for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India and the Ashes despite cutting his Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign short.

Hazlewood returned to Australia after reporting “minor side soreness” following his most recent IPL match for Royal Challengers Bangalore two weeks ago, Cricket Australia (CA) said.

Also Read
IPL 2023: Kohli sustains knee niggle but RCB coach Bangar says it’s nothing serious

The governing body said Hazlewood had returned to “high intensity bowling” after a brief and precautionary rest period.

He would continue to increase his bowling workloads in preparation for the WTC final and the Ashes series against England, CA said in a statement.

“Hazlewood is considered fit and available for the WTC and Ashes series.”

Hazlewood has battled injuries over the past 18 months and had a four-month layoff from bowling to recover from an Achilles problem sustained in the Sydney test in January.

The WTC final starts on June 7 at The Oval in London, with the Ashes kicking off at Edgbaston from June 16.

England has had its own injury problems in the lead-up to the Ashes, with fast bowler Jofra Archer ruled out of the entire series and fellow quick James Anderson sidelined with a groin strain.

Paceman Ollie Robinson is also under an injury cloud after suffering an ankle problem for county side Sussex over the weekend.

Australia holds the Ashes after retaining the urn with a 4-0 win over England at home in 2021-22.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Shubman Gill quashes RCB’s playoff hopes; GT vs RCB match analysis in five minutes

WATCH: Cameron Green’s century powers MI to a win over SRH; Match analysis in five minutes

WATCH- Rinku Singh’s heroics in vain as LSG pips KKR by 1 run; Match analysis in five minutes

Slide shows

MI vs SRH in pictures, IPL 2023: RR eliminated after Mumbai Indians’ eight-wicket victory

DC vs CSK in pictures, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings enters Playoffs

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023: Punjab vs Rajasthan Match in Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us