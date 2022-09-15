SA20: JP Duminy named head coach of Paarl Royals

JP Duminy has been named head coach of Paarl Royals, the T20 club owned by Royal Sports Group that will participate in the newly launched SA20.

Duminy will be a part of the seven-member support staff announced by the club on Thursday. The other members are: Richard Das Neves (spin bowling and strategy coach), Mark Charlton (batting coach), A. T. Rajamani Prabhu (strength and conditioning coach), Mandla Mashimbyi (fast bowling coach), Lisa Keightley (tactical performance coach), and Russel Aspeling (team catalyst).

The team behind the team for our first ever #SA20 campaign. #RoyalsFamilypic.twitter.com/L25o4ZqUbT — Paarl Royals (@paarlroyals) September 15, 2022

Duminy, 38, was an all-rounder and played 46 Tests, 199 ODIs, and 81 T20Is for South Africa. He retired from all cricket in January, 2020. This year, he signed up with Boland, a domestic team, as head coach. It was his first assignment as head coach in domestic or international cricket.

Players David Miller, Obed McCoy, Jos Buttler and Corbyn Bosch have already been signed up by Paarl Royals to feature in the SA20.

Paarl Royals is the third T20 club owned by Royal Sports Group, the business entity which owns Rajasthan Royals. The group also owns Barbados Royals in the Caribbean Premier League.