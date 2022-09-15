Cricket

SA20: JP Duminy named head coach of Paarl Royals

JP Duminy will head a seven-member support staff at Paarl Royals, the T20 club owned by Royal Sports Group that will participate in the newly launched SA20.

Team Sportstar
15 September, 2022 13:01 IST
15 September, 2022 13:01 IST
JP Duminy retired from all cricket in January, 2020.

JP Duminy retired from all cricket in January, 2020. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

JP Duminy will head a seven-member support staff at Paarl Royals, the T20 club owned by Royal Sports Group that will participate in the newly launched SA20.

JP Duminy has been named head coach of Paarl Royals, the T20 club owned by Royal Sports Group that will participate in the newly launched SA20.

ALSO READ - Johannesburg franchise, owned by CSKCL, named Jo’burg Super Kings

Duminy will be a part of the seven-member support staff announced by the club on Thursday. The other members are: Richard Das Neves (spin bowling and strategy coach), Mark Charlton (batting coach), A. T. Rajamani Prabhu (strength and conditioning coach), Mandla Mashimbyi (fast bowling coach), Lisa Keightley (tactical performance coach), and Russel Aspeling (team catalyst).

Duminy, 38, was an all-rounder and played 46 Tests, 199 ODIs, and 81 T20Is for South Africa. He retired from all cricket in January, 2020. This year, he signed up with Boland, a domestic team, as head coach. It was his first assignment as head coach in domestic or international cricket.

Players David Miller, Obed McCoy, Jos Buttler and Corbyn Bosch have already been signed up by Paarl Royals to feature in the SA20.

Paarl Royals is the third T20 club owned by Royal Sports Group, the business entity which owns Rajasthan Royals. The group also owns Barbados Royals in the Caribbean Premier League.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Harmanpreet Kaur: Mental health important, we need a travelling psychologist

Time for KL Rahul to bat faster and not longer?

Rohit Sharma: Indian squad is 95 per cent settled, small changes needed

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us