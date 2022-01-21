Justin Langer has done ‘unbelievable work’ with Australia - Finch

Australia captain Aaron Finch praised Justin Langer’s “unbelievable work” in his team’s recent success but did not comment on whether he would like Langer to continue as head coach.

Langer’s contract extension will be up for discussion and both Finch and Test captain Pat Cummins are likely to be consulted by Cricket Australia before a final decision is made. Langer, whose working style received criticism from the players in the past, has expressed desire to continue as head coach.

“He has done a fantastic job. To win the World Cup when nobody really gave us a chance, then to dominate the Ashes 4-0, to almost get there 5-0, was super impressive,” Finch was quoted as saying by the Sydney Morning Herald.

“I am not going to comment on what Cricket Australia’s process will be there, but he has done an amazing job over the last few months, in particular.”

Finch said CA had a process to follow and that he was still not sure what the outcome would be. “Whatever happens from the Cricket Australia side of things, that is out of our control as players, but his contract is up. No doubt, there will be some talk there.

“I know Patty [Cummins] and myself might be contacted about that. But I actually have got no idea - I have never been in a leadership role when somebody’s coaching contract is up. So, like I said, he has done an unbelievable job. To see how good the environment has been through the T20 World Cup, then throughout the Ashes, is a credit to everyone there,” Finch added.

Langer had taken charge of the team after the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in 2018. His current contract is due to end in June.