Playing in IPL helps in passing information easily: Rabada

The South African quick, who is currently in India for a white-ball series, has gained a lot of popularity in the country due to to his impressive stints with Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in the IPL.

06 October, 2022 17:50 IST
South African cricketer Kagiso Rabada bowls during a practice session in Guwahati.

South African cricketer Kagiso Rabada bowls during a practice session in Guwahati.

Playing in the IPL helps gather information on Indian cricketers which can be easily passed on for analysis during national duty, says South African pace ace Kagiso Rabada.

“It is something we have prepared for before going into the series. Lucky enough with leagues like the IPL, we play a lot with these players and against them as well, so information can be easily passed around,” Rabada told the broadcaster ahead of the first ODI.

“Analysis has been done and has to be done,” he added.

The right-armer, who will lead the South African pace attack at the T20 World Cup later this month in Australia, sees ODIs as an extension of the shortest format of the game.

“I think T20 and One-Day cricket are kind of similar, it is just a longer version of it.

“You have similar gameplans and obviously it is less pressure than T20s. I would say the processes are pretty similar.”

