Kagiso Rabada ruled out of ODI series against England

Pacer Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the One-Day International (ODI) series against England which is scheduled to begin on Friday after sustaining a right adductor strain.



The 25-year-old paceman who recently concluded the 13th season of the Indian Premier League as its leading wicket-taker, featured in South Africa's first and second T20Is against England, picking a solitary wicket.



Rabada, left out of the final T20I on Tuesday, has been immediately released from the squad and will be out of the bio-secure bubble soon. With the injury expected to heal in three weeks, Rabada will begin rehabilitation and preparation on Wednesday ahead of South Africa's Test series against Sri Lanka, which begins on December 26.

England clinched the T20I series with a 2-0 lead ahead of the third T20I being played on Tuesday.



South Africa squad

Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Faf du Plessis, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Glenton Stuurman, Pite van Biljon, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne