Kagiso Rabada ruled out of ODI series against England

The 25-year-old paceman who recently featured in the Indian Premier League season as its leading wicket-taker, has been ruled out after sustaining a right adductor strain.

Team Sportstar
01 December, 2020 22:55 IST

Rabada featured in South Africa's first and second T20Is against England, picking a solitary wicket. - GETTY IMAGES

Pacer Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the One-Day International (ODI) series against England which is scheduled to begin on Friday after sustaining a right adductor strain.The 25-year-old paceman who recently concluded the 13th season of the Indian Premier League as its leading wicket-taker, featured in South Africa's first and second T20Is against England, picking a solitary wicket.Rabada, left out of the final T20I on Tuesday, has been immediately released from the squad and will be out of the bio-secure bubble soon. With the injury expected to heal in three weeks, Rabada will begin rehabilitation and preparation on Wednesday ahead of South Africa's Test series against Sri Lanka, which begins on December 26.READ | CA slams Channel 7 for talking game down, thanks 'friends at BCCI' England clinched the T20I series with a 2-0 lead ahead of the third T20I being played on Tuesday.

South Africa squad

Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Faf du Plessis, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Glenton Stuurman, Pite van Biljon, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne

England Tour to South Africa ODI Series

Friday, 04 December at 16:30 SAST: 1st Betway ODI (CWCSL) South Africa v England, Newlands, Cape Town
Sunday, 06 December at 13:30 SAST: 2nd Betway ODI (CWCSL): South Africa v England, Boland Park, Paarl
Wednesday, 09 December at 14:30 SAST: 3rd Betway ODI (CWCSL): South Africa v England, Newlands, Cape Town