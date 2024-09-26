MagazineBuy Print

SL vs NZ: Kamindu Mendis creates record of most successive fifty-plus scores since Test debut

Mendis reached his eighth fifty since making debut against Australia at the same venue two years ago.

Published : Sep 26, 2024 18:46 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kamindu Mendis was not out at 51 off 56 balls at the end of the opening day, forging an unbeaten fourth wicket stand with Angelo Mathews (78) as Sri Lanka reached 306/3. 
Kamindu Mendis was not out at 51 off 56 balls at the end of the opening day, forging an unbeaten fourth wicket stand with Angelo Mathews (78) as Sri Lanka reached 306/3.
infoIcon

Kamindu Mendis was not out at 51 off 56 balls at the end of the opening day, forging an unbeaten fourth wicket stand with Angelo Mathews (78) as Sri Lanka reached 306/3.  | Photo Credit: AP

Sri Lanka batter Kamindu Mendis created a world record of most successive fifty-plus scores during the second match against New Zealand in Galle on Thursday.

Mendis reached his eighth fifty since making debut against Australia at the same venue two years ago.

He has so far scored 873 runs in 13 innings with a highest score of 164 against Bangladesh.

The 25-year-old was not out at 51 off 56 balls at the end of the opening day, forging an unbeaten fourth wicket stand with Angelo Mathews (78) as Sri Lanka reached 306/3.

Most successive fifty-plus scores since Test debut

1) 8 - Kamindu Mendis

2) 7 - Saud Shakeel

3) 6 - Sunil Gavaskar

4) 6 - Bert Sutcliffe

5) 6 - Saeed Ahmed

6) 6 - Basil Butcher

