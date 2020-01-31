Cricket Cricket Injured Williamson out of 4th T20 against India Williamson's absence will be a huge blow for the Kiwis as he scored 95 off 48 balls before adding 11 in the Super Overs in the Hamilton defeat. PTI Wellington 31 January, 2020 11:51 IST Williamson was the star with the bat for New Zealand in the 3rd T20I. - AP PTI Wellington 31 January, 2020 11:51 IST New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of Friday’s fourth T20 International against India here owing to a shoulder injury.Pacer Tim Southee will lead the Black Caps in his absence. Williamson's absence will be a huge blow for the Kiwis as he scored 95 off 48 balls before adding 11 in the Super Overs in the Hamilton defeat. “Captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of tonight’s 4th T20I with a left-shoulder injury (AC joint) sustained while diving in the field in game 3. He will hopefully be available for the final game of the series at Bay Oval,” New Zealand Cricket (NZC) posted on its official Twitter handle.The final game of the series will be played at Mount Maunganui on Sunday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.