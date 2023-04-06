Cricket

Kane Williamson likely to miss World Cup after knee injury

NZC, in a statement, on Thursday, confirmed Williamson had ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. He is expected to undergo surgery within the next three weeks.

AP
WELLINGTON, New Zealand 06 April, 2023 06:34 IST
WELLINGTON, New Zealand 06 April, 2023 06:34 IST
FILE PHOTO: Gujarat Titans batter Kane Williamson is being taken away from the ground after he injuries his right knee during the opening match of IPL against Chennai Super Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31, 2023. 

FILE PHOTO: Gujarat Titans batter Kane Williamson is being taken away from the ground after he injuries his right knee during the opening match of IPL against Chennai Super Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31, 2023.  | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

NZC, in a statement, on Thursday, confirmed Williamson had ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. He is expected to undergo surgery within the next three weeks.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is likely to miss the ICC World Cup in India after sustaining a severe knee injury while playing in the Indian Premier League.

In a statement Thursday, New Zealand Cricket confirmed Williamson had ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. He is expected to undergo surgery within the next three weeks.

NZC said that given the expected rehabilitation time, it is unlikely Williamson will be fit to lead New Zealand to the World Cup in October and November.

“I’ve received great support over the past few days and want to thank both the Gujarat Titans (in the IPL) and New Zealand Cricket for that,” Williamson said. “Naturally it’s disappointing to get such an injury but my focus now is on having the surgery and starting rehab.

“It’s going to take some time but I’ll be doing everything I can to get back on the field as soon as possible.”

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

The life and times of Salim Durani in pictures

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2023 Highlights Match in Pictures: Arshdeep, Rajapaksa shine; PBKS beats KKR

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2023: Match in pictures - PBKS beats KKR by 7 runs on DLS method

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us