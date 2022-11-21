Kane Williamson to miss third IND vs NZ T20I; Tim Southee to lead

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss the third T20I in Napier on Tuesday to attend a pre-arranged medical appointment. Mark Chapman will join the T20 squad in Napier on Monday.

Williamson will rejoin the Black Caps on Wednesday when the ODI squad assembles in Auckland ahead of the series opener at Eden Park on Friday.

“Kane’s been trying to get this booked in for a while now, but unfortunately it hasn’t been able to fit into our schedule,” coach Gary Stead said.

READ | Suryakumar Yadav hits 100 off 49 balls against New Zealand, second T20I ton

“The health and well-being of our players and staff are paramount, and we look forward to seeing him in Auckland.”

Stead said Chapman was excited to be back with the squad after featuring in the recent T20 World Cup and Tri-Series in Christchurch.

“He’s a quality player who offers good versatility in the order.”

Stead confirmed Tim Southee would captain the side for the third and final match at McLean Park on Tuesday night.