Kane Williamson to miss third IND vs NZ T20I; Tim Southee to lead

India’s victory on Sunday gave it a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, with New Zealand requiring a victory on Tuesday to avoid a series defeat after the first game was abandoned due to wet weather.

Team Sportstar
21 November, 2022 09:16 IST
Williamson will rejoin the Black Caps on Wednesday when the ODI squad assembles in Auckland ahead of the series opener at Eden Park on Friday.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss the third T20I in Napier on Tuesday to attend a pre-arranged medical appointment. Mark Chapman will join the T20 squad in Napier on Monday.

“Kane’s been trying to get this booked in for a while now, but unfortunately it hasn’t been able to fit into our schedule,” coach Gary Stead said.

“The health and well-being of our players and staff are paramount, and we look forward to seeing him in Auckland.”

Stead said Chapman was excited to be back with the squad after featuring in the recent T20 World Cup and Tri-Series in Christchurch.

“He’s a quality player who offers good versatility in the order.”

Stead confirmed Tim Southee would captain the side for the third and final match at McLean Park on Tuesday night.

