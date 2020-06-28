Cricket Cricket KSCA tournament schedule likely to be postponed It is doubtful that cricket will resume in the first week of July, says the Karnataka State Cricket Association. Ashwin Achal Bengaluru 28 June, 2020 19:10 IST A view of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, the KSCA headquarters, during the nationwide lockdown in April, 2020. - Sudhakara Jain Ashwin Achal Bengaluru 28 June, 2020 19:10 IST The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) tournament schedule, which was tentatively scheduled to resume in the first week of July, is likely to be postponed, the KSCA announced here on Sunday.Given the rising number of COVID-19 cases, and the recent imposition of the Sunday lockdown by the State government, it is “very doubtful” that the cricket calendar will resume in the first week of July.ALSO READ | Jaffer appointed head coach of Uttarakhand“The office-bearers will meet and take a call in the first week of July on the revised calendar,” KSCA spokesperson Vinay Mruthyunjaya said. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos