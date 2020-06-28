KSCA tournament schedule likely to be postponed

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) tournament schedule, which was tentatively scheduled to resume in the first week of July, is likely to be postponed, the KSCA announced here on Sunday.

Given the rising number of COVID-19 cases, and the recent imposition of the Sunday lockdown by the State government, it is “very doubtful” that the cricket calendar will resume in the first week of July.

“The office-bearers will meet and take a call in the first week of July on the revised calendar,” KSCA spokesperson Vinay Mruthyunjaya said.